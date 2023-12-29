Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta Hills of Katra town in the Reasi district has witnessed the arrival of over 95 lakh pilgrims this year, the highest in the past 10 years.

About 94.35 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance to Goddess Vaishno Devi this year.

The highest number in the history of the pilgrimage journey was in 2012, with 1 crore 4 lakh 9 thousand and 5 hundred and 69 devotees paying obeisance at the holy shrine.

Earlier this month, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range Mohd Suleman Choudhary conducted a security review and operational preparedness meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra, the base camp of Yatra.

The meeting was attended by SSP Reasi, Commandant CRPF 06 Bn, SP Katra, Jt CEO Shrine Board, SDPO Katra, and Dysp Bhawan Officers from the Special Branch, Army, CID, Traffic, Railway and District Special Branch.

DIG UR took a detailed briefing from every officer present in the meeting regarding their preparation for better crowd management and security arrangements during the yatra.

The officer also reviewed every security drill at the SMVD Shrine, the Yatra route, and the safety and security of pilgrims visiting to pay obeisance to the shrine every day.

The meeting ended with a note on coordination and cooperation between all the security forces deployed for the security of the shrine. (ANI)

