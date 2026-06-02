India News | J-K: Vajr Division GOC Felicitates Women Participants of Tithwal Day Marathon in Karnah

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Celebrating the spirit of Nari Shakti in Karnah, Major General Rakesh Nair, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Vajr Division, felicitated women participants of the recently conducted Tithwal Day Marathon for their enthusiasm, resilience and exemplary sporting spirit.

He remarked that their inspiring participation has set a powerful example and will encourage greater involvement of girls and women in sports and public life across the region.

Also Read | Mother Dairy Rules Out Immediate Milk Price Hike, Says Supply Situation is Comfortable.

The GOC also honoured women volunteers from Amrui, Taad, and Prada villages for their sustained cleanliness drives along the Line of Control, recognising their selfless contribution towards creating cleaner, healthier and more vibrant communities.

Highlighting the transformative role of women in shaping the region's future, he commended the remarkable work of Lady RJs Injila Khanim, Salma, and Anjum of Rooh-e-Karnah Community Radio. Their meaningful outreach, engaging content and positive messaging continue to inspire and empower youth, particularly young girls, throughout Karnah.

Also Read | CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: Over 16,000 Students Submit Requests as Portal Withstands Cyberattacks.

A special mention was made of Nashada Begum, former BDC Amrui, whose leadership and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in encouraging women and girls to participate actively in social and developmental initiatives.

Congratulating all the awardees, the GOC urged the women of Karnah to continue leading change through education, innovation, community service, and active citizenship. Emphasising the importance of scientific temper, curiosity, and lifelong learning, he called upon the youth, especially young women, to become confident partners in the journey of nation-building and the development of the border region.

The Tithwal Day Marathon is an annual sporting and community event organized by the Indian Army in the border region of Karnah as a tribute to historical bravehearts. The event has evolved into a major youth and community outreach program. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)