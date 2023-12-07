Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Several people are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge here, officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, the mishap occurred on Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

