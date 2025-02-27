Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): A snow avalanche occurred in the Khandyal village of Gurez valley in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon. This affected many residential houses in the region. According to the officials, one house was damaged by the avalanche, but there was no immediate report of injuries or casualties.

The officials further stated that teams of revenue officials have been sent to assess the damages and have advised the residents to remain alert until the snowfall in the region continues.

A press release said the Gurez Valley has received 4 to 5 feet of fresh snowfall, while the Tulail region has received six inches.

Other than the avalanche in the valley, the other regions of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing constant rains and snowfalls. There has been constant rain in the Udhampur district over the past two days and as per the India Metereological Department, the same situation is expected to continue until February 28.

Apart from Udhampur, Srinagar received a fresh spell of constant snowfall, and as seen in the visuals, the locals carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the snow.

The plain areas of the Kupwara district, such as Muqamishahwali and Drugmulla received fresh snowfall on Thursday, just like Srinagar.

The IMD issued an orange alert in the four districts of Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and as per senior scientist of the Shimla-based IMD, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the 'western disturbance' has caused an increase in snow and rain activity in the state.

On February 27, the India Meterological Department issued an orange alert of heavy rain and snowfall in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts. (ANI)

