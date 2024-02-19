Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Gulmarg, a winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir has been drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following a recent snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

The snow-donned Gulmarg reflects the pristine beauty of nature as its meadows serve as a paradise for those seeking adventure and the thrill of downhill descents.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu To Establish Artificial Intelligence Mission for Leveraging AI Technology in Education, Employment, Industry, Research and Medicine.

With its world-renowned highest altitudes, Gulmarg attracts adventurers from across the globe as the landscape lays a majestic backdrop for national and international skiers to navigate the slopes.

While speaking to ANI, Chief Executive Officer Waseem Raja speaks about why national and international skiers are captivated by the presence of the highest snow-led altitudes of Gulmarg.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Forces on Maximum Alert Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

"Gulmarg is one of the best skiing resorts in the whole world. Skiers are reaching here from within the country and the world. All adventure activities including the snowfall have resumed after the snowfall. The snowfall is forecasted to continue for a few days," the Chief Executive Officer told ANI.

Sharing her experience, a skier from Australia opens up about her time in the winter wonderland, Gulmarg and says, "They have a range. Once phase two is open, more experienced skis can go up there. Sort of suits everyone as well, which is great. I would suggest if you have the opportunity to come here, do. It's amazing."

"This is my first time here. It is a gorgeous place and the people are very, very friendly. It's lovely," adds the Australian skier.

Another skier from Scotland told ANI, "I feel blessed to be here. I'm just so lucky that in this turbulent time in the world and there's so much war, we get opportunities to come to Kashmir. The slopes of Gulmarg are so good for skiing and cater for every skier, from beginner to advanced. Stay safe and come to Kashmir."

The picturesque destination of Gulmarg has become a hotspot for those seeking winter sports and the thrill of fresh snow.

Snow skiing is a winter sport that involves using skis to move over snow.

Winter sports require skis --- long, narrow, flat, curved strips of metal, wood, or plastic that are attached to shoes or boots and are used by skiers to glide over snow.

Skiing can be a fun recreational activity or a competitive sport. The two main types of skiing are downhill and cross-country.

The best time to go skiing is between December and April, which is the main 'ski season' in most resorts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)