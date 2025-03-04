Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in the influx of tourists in the last two years, according to the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the data, the territory has drawn a total of 2.12 crore tourists in the year 2023 while 2.36 crore visitors admired the beauty of the serene territory in 2024.

Among this congregation, the territory also witnessed a significant number of international tourists, with 55,337 tourists visiting J-K in 2023. The number increased to 65,452 in 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly MLA Mubarak Gul raised questions regarding the tourist influx and the tourism sector's potential in the territory.

The Tourism Department in its reply said that the tourism sector has generated a substantial employment in J-K, however, no formal survey has been carried out to ascertain the exact number in this regard, adding that the seasonal employability potential of the sector varies.

Highlighting the number of operational schemes for the promotion of tourism, the Tourism Department cited that they receive funds under the "Advertisement & Publicity" budget for the purpose, however, no financial incentive scheme is in operation currently.

The department stated that the government has implemented several initiatives aimed at fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurial ventures in this sector. To provide financial stimulus, the Tourism sector has been given the status of "Industry" for availing incentives under the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy-2021.

After the announcement of the Policy, various incentives have been provided to the stakeholders by the Industries and Commerce Department in J-K.

Notably, in this winter season, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a surge in the number of tourists who came to enjoy the serene and surreal beauty of the region and experience the snowfall. The charming and picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar was also one of the major attraction points. (ANI)

