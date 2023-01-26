Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 26 (ANI): A woman was killed after suffering a bullet injury from her husband's rifle, the police informed on Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rubina Kouser. Her husband named Nassar Ahmed is a member of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and a resident of Murrah in the Surankote area in the Poonch district.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed by Four for Rs 3,000 at Ghoshgarh Village, Dies During Treatment.

The police have started investigating whether the bullet was fired accidentally or purposefully. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)