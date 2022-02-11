Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): A young and ambitious sand artist from Srinagar is aiming to promote Kashmiri culture across the world through his art.

Sahil Manzoor, a B Tech student and son of a carpenter, says that sand art is "poetry in motion." He believes that through sand art, he can convey a whole story and connect people.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 1.77 Crore of Journalist Rana Ayyub in Money Laundering Case.

Speaking to ANI, the young artist said that the concept of sand art is still not very popular in the valley and he himself assembled raw materials to make the equipment used for sand art.

Sand art, which is a practice of modelling sand into an artistic form, requires a glass surface with light beneath.

Also Read | India Raises Concern Over Hostile Activities in UK, Seeks Action.

"I started practising sand art in 2017. Now, I am known as a sand artist in Kashmir," he said.

Recalling his initial days, Sahil said that he had watched an online video of a Persian sand artist in 2010 which inspired him to take this up.

Seeking aid from the government, the young artist said, "I wish to promote Kashmir and its culture globally. Kashmir, which has a lot of artists, should get a platform to showcase their art forms."

He further said that he gets projects from abroad, mostly Gulf countries.

"I do not practice sand art to earn a living out of it. It is for promoting Kashmir," Sahil said.

He has also taken up the task to teach children this art. "I want to make my team, who will showcase Kashmir throughout the world," he said.

Sahil's younger brother Imad Ahmad said that he wishes to see his brother excel.

"Our parents have always supported Sahil. I feel very proud when people call my brother a sand artist. He is good at making sketches as well," he said.

Citing the example of his brother, Ahmad urged people to not let go of their dreams and keep working in the direction to fulfil them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)