Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a career counselling session for the youths of Pulwama focusing on the Agniveer recruitment process for the army.

The event was aimed at providing comprehensive guidance and support to the youth of Kashmir interested in joining the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.

On the occasion, an orientation lecture was delivered on the various aspects of the recruitment process, offering valuable insights into the preparation strategies, eligibility criteria, and selection process.

The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to empower the youth of Kashmir with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.

"We have organised a lecture in which we guided the aspirants who attended the lecture. Right from the qualifications needed, the age limit, and the bonus marks they can get. We have told them how they can enrol in the process and that they can approach us and the local unit of the Indian Army in case they need assistance. The aspirants seem interested. We hope the maximum number of people out of them will join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has given a good opportunity to the youth, to study, to work and to earn a good salary," Col. Anshul Sharma (Director ARO Srinagar) told ANI.

A youth named Tabesh Nazir who joined the counselling session said that the Agniveer scheme.

"A lot of unemployment is here in our region. The Agniveer scheme has a lot of benefits. If educated youth want a job, they can look forward to this scheme," he said.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Candidates will be appointed as 'Agniveers' for four years under this scheme. (ANI)

