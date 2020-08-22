Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 31,981 on Saturday with 610 more people getting infected, while 15 new fatalities took the toll to 608, officials said.

Among the new cases, 118 were from the Jammu region, while 492 were from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest 211 new cases, followed by 66 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 6,975 active cases of the novel coronavirus disease, while 24,398 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Among the 15 new fatalities, four were from Jammu and the rest from Kashmir. Of the 608 fatalities in the Union Territory so far, 563 were from the Kashmir Valley and 45 from the Jammu region, according to the officials.

