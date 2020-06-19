Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir recorded 125 more Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 5680, said the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Out of the new cases, 23 positive cases were reported in the Jammu division and 102 cases were reported in the Kashmir division.

Also Read | US Chamber of Commerce Expresses Solidarity With India, Mourns Loss of Lives at China Border: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Out of the total cases; there are 2,411 active cases of which 639 patients belong to the Jammu division and 1,772 patients belong to the Kashmir division.

The number of deaths in the union territory stands at 75 of which, 66 deaths were reported in the Kashmir division and nine deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

3,194 patients in the union territory have recovered from the disease. 658 recovered patients belong to the Jammu division and 2,536 recovered patients belong to the Kashmir division.

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)