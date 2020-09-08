Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 1,355 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the Union Territory's infection tally to 45,925, while the death toll from the disease rose to 815 with 14 fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

It was for the sixth time in as many days that the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 1000-mark in a 24-hour period.

Among the new cases, 785 were from the Jammu region, while 570 were from the Kashmir valley.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 483 new cases, followed by 210 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 11,859 active COVID-19 cases in the UT, while 33,2501 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Fourteen people infected with the coronavirus died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Tuesday. While eight of the new fatalities were in the Jammu region, six were in the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

