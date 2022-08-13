Bhadarwah/Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Panic-stricken residents of Bhadwerah town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district heaved a sigh of relief after a box suspected to be carrying a bomb turned out to be an abandoned tiffin box, officials said on Saturday.

Police had detected the box in a busy market in Bhadarwah town Friday evening, which they suspected was kept to create panic ahead of Independence Day, they said.

Panic gripped the busy Seri Bazar and its adjoining area, when some passers-by noticed the tiffin box lying at Laxmi Narayan Chowk at 8 pm on Friday.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and asked people to stay away from the spot, while shopkeepers were asked to close their shops.

After CRPF's sniffer dog sensed some substance inside the tiffin box, a bomb disposal squad was called from Doda to check it.

"Following standard operating procedures, we vacated 300 metre area and after taking all precautions, the bomb disposal squad of 4 Rashtriya Rifles verified the object and at 12.10 am on Saturday, the operation was completed and it turned out to be an abandoned tiffin box," SP (Bhadarwah) Aftab Alam Mir said.

"Although the situation remained tense for four hours, everything is now under control,” he added.

