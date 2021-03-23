Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of this year's Amarnath Yatra at Dak Bungalow Khanabal.

"In the meeting, it was informed that all arrangements and facilities for the smooth conducts of Yatra will be put in place well in time. The DDC impressed upon the officers to ensure proper arrangements are made at all transit and base camps, halting stations and along the routes for a smooth and successful Yatra," read the release by the Jammu and Kashmir's government.

Showing satisfaction over past practices, Singla entrusted upon the officers to augment their efforts and services in wake of the anticipated increase in the number of Yatries. He also called for the identification of additional parking areas besides the up-gradation of toilet facilities by a plastic disposal system.

The officers of Police and Paramilitary Forces, Health, Fire and Emergency, Jalshakti, Transport, Revenue and other departments were directed to keep requisite facilities available for pilgrims at all locations.

While directing the renovation and repairing of buildings, roads, toilets and tracks used during Yatra, Singla asked officers to mobilise men and machinery to expedite the pace of ongoing work in this regard.

The DDC also directed the deputation of volunteers from the civil defence for assisting pilgrims for smooth utilisation of services available during the Yatra period. (ANI)

