Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The auditorium hall of Jammu and Kashmir's information department building has been named after Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori, an official statement said on Sunday.

The maestro, who was a native of north Kashmir's Sopore district, passed away in June.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Auditorium Hall, Information Department, Polo ground, Srinagar in the memory of Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori," the J-K government said in an order.

A Padma Shri, Sopori had received multiple awards throughout his career including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award.

