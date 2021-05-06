Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tausif Ahmed, surrendered Al-Badr terrorist in the ongoing encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday morning, appealed to other three trapped terrorists to also give up arms.

Three terrorists have been eliminated so far in the encounter.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter broke out this morning and four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit were trapped in the encounter.

Earlier, the trapped terrorists turned down the offer to surrender made by the Jammu and Kashmir police and also lobbed grenades on the joint search party.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

