Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) A woman and her two-year-old daughter, who were missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district for nearly a month, have been rescued, police said on Monday.

The missing complaint was lodged by Mohd Sharief on March 14 and he had stated that his wife and child were missing from their home, they said.

Police said family members and relatives were questioned as part of the inquiry in the case and after much efforts the duo was traced to Bakal-Reasi.

They were rescued and united with their family, they said.

