New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded to provide better services to air travellers of the region, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday. The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2021 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022.

"The upgradation work undertaken at the airport includes the construction of a new Terminal building, ATC Tower and Technical block, Fire Station Category VII, other buildings and extension of the runway and associated works. The state government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development work in 2015 adding up to the total land which measures 775 acres," the MoCA said in a release.

"The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Spread over an area of 1,15,180 square feet, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses. The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh," it added.

The Ministry further said, "The new building will be built with eco-friendly sustainable material and equipped with solar plant and energy-efficient equipment. An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and rainwater harvesting system with Sustainable Urban Drainage System are few other green features of the airport upgradation project."

Apart from the construction of the new terminal building, the upgradation work with a project cost of Rs 412 crores also includes the extension of the runway to make the airport suitable for the operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, construction of 32-metre-high new ATC Tower and Technical block (G+2) with all modern facilities, fire station (Category-VII) and other ancillary buildings like utility block, gatehouse, etc.

