Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI): The 31-month rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy till now caused more destruction to Andhra Pradesh than the state bifurcation (in 2014), Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Tuesday, as he launched a blistering attack on the CM describing him as a "professional liar".

"Jagan Reddy is the prime culprit who destroyed the state," Chandrababu alleged.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition also called the former a "destructor" who, after fooling the people, was now deceiving even the Government of India.

"Jagan is worse than coronavirus. At least one can stay shielded from coronavirus through vaccination but there is no protection from Jagan virus," Chandrababu lashed out at a press conference here.

The world has suffered because of coronavirus while Jagan inflicted such heavy destruction on AP that it went back by 30 years (in terms of development), he alleged.

The TDP chief accused the Chief Minister of "looting the state" in the guise of welfare.

"No other state in the country is borrowing so heavily with the sole purpose of looting (by the ruler). Everything in the state is criminalised. Jagan is a professional liar who is dishing out only fake figures and cheating even the Government of India and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India," the Opposition leader alleged.

Chandrababu also claimed the state's total debt now shot up to a staggering Rs 7 lakh crore from just under Rs 3 lakh crore in March 2019.

"The government should publish a white paper on the amount of money it borrowed in the last 31 months and how much of it was given away (as freebies) to people," he demanded.

"Even a newborn in AP will enter the world with a heavy debt burden on the head. Such is unbridled spree of borrowing by the Jagan regime," Chandrababu further claimed. BN

