Amaravati, June 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has come under severe criticism from the opposition for its claims of having filled up more than six lakh job vacancies in different government departments, in the last two years.

Political parties including the TDP have also accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led dispensation of 'cheating' unemployed youth in the state by releasing an employment calendar to fill just 10,000 positions, after making tall promises to give lakhs of jobs before coming to power.

On June 18, Jagan had released the 'job calendar,' fixing the schedule for recruitment of 10,143 posts over the next nine months.

During the event, the CM claimed that 6,03,756 jobs were created by his government in the last two years.

Also, he said 51,387 posts in the newly created Public Transport department were filled while it was nothing but absorption of the State Road Transport Corporation employees into the government.

Through the AP Public Service Commission, 2,475 regular posts were filled but the process began during the previous TDP regime in 2017-18.

TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu attacked the Chief Minister for "backstabbing" the youth in the name of the job calendar.

"As opposition leader, Jagan promised to fill 2.30 lakh vacancies and also give 26,000 teacher posts.

But now he released a jobless calendar for filling just 10,000 posts.

It's nothing but leaving the hapless youth in the lurch," he said.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju sought to know what happened to the 2.40 lakh jobs that Jagan promised before coming to power.

"This government has not issued a single job notification through APPSC but is resorting to false propaganda that it has filled 6.03 lakh vacancies.

This is nothing but cheating the unemployed youth," Veeraju slammed.

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar too came down heavily on the Jagan regime and demanded that a white paper be published with details of department-wise vacancies in the government and a firm recruitment schedule.

"How can 2.59 lakh volunteers be shown as government employees when the Chief Minister himself said it was only voluntary service? If indeed they are employees, the government should pay them regular salaries," Manohar demanded.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that a fresh job calendar be issued notifying all vacant government posts.

Congress state working president N Tulasi Reddy demanded that 10 per cent reservation be provided for the economically-backward among the upper castes in government jobs.

"This is a constitutional right, which the Jagan government is denying the youth.

When neighbouring states like Telangana are implementing the 10 per cent EBC reservation, Jagan seems to be adopting a vengeful attitude towards these sections," Reddy said. PTI

