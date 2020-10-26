Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will inaugurate the second phase of 'YSR Rytu Bharosa PM Kisan' scheme online on Tuesday.

The benefit amount will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers, he said.

Kannababu added that the scheme will be applicable to the tribal people also who are given RoFR land pattas on October 2. They will be paid a total amount of Rs 11,500, he said.

In total 50.47 lakh farmers will be paid the benefit amount. Our government has already cleared the crop loss dues left over by previous TDP government, and we have paid input subsidy also. A GO is issued for payment of input subsidy for crop loss during June to September of this year; he said.

Kannababu lambasted TDP leaders alleging that were trying to divert the attention of the public from the good deeds of the government. Chandrababu is residing in Hyderabad but acting to have the upper hand in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Kannababu made sarcastic remarks on accident to the tractor that Nara Lokesh was driving this evening.

He said "we are happy that nothing happened to anybody in the tractor incident. But that tractor was decorated with flowers, was he not visiting the flood affected areas? We have already seen what happened to their party as Lokesh don't know how to drive. It seems Lokesh is acting of forgetting the past in the attempt to get political mileage of floods. TDP considers Amaravati region farmers alone as farmers, they don't bother about the problems of other regions. Chandrababu Naidu did not clear the loan waivers he had announced, it is Jagan who cleared those loans. Yet TDP is acting as if they are the champions of cause of the farmers."

Kannababu continued his tirade on TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He said that Lokesh knows nothing about Polavaram project. He cannot even properly read the script written and given to him by somebody else.

TDP had taken up Polavaram construction only to get commissions. Now the follies of that party regarding Polavaram are coming to light. Chandrababu Naidu and his party had ignored the state development, on the name of Amaravati, said Kannababu. (ANI)

