New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's cousin Suneetha Narreddy Friday demanded the CBI expedite the probe into the alleged murder of her father and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, claiming any further "delay" may put witnesses' lives in danger.

Vivekananda Reddy -- the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and the paternal uncle of the present CM -- was killed on March 15, 2019 at his home in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district.

It has been one year since the CBI has been investigating the high-profile "murder" case but not much progress been made as no charge sheet has been filed yet, Narreddy told the media.

"To my knowledge, it is a political murder. The state investigation agency probed the case for nine months, but did not find any culprit. Now the case has been taken over by the CBI," she said.

In reply to a question, Narreddy said 15 people including Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and other family members are the main suspects mentioned in a writ petition filed before the High Court.

"I am here demanding early justice because I have not got any help even though our family members are in the government in Andhra Pradesh," she said.

Expressing fear that any further delay in the CBI probe may put witnesses' lives in danger, Narreddy said, "Already S Srinivasulu Reddy, one of the witnesses in the case, has died. I fear how many more witnesses may die if the investigation is delayed."

She also said there was apparent threat to her life and family members but was pursuing the case as witnesses have to testify.

"If I don't stand up, who will do? Even today, people are scared to talk about this case. A charge sheet has not been filed so far," she said, urging the CBI to expedite the probe and submit the report at the earliest.

Narreddy said she was not getting the required support from the family members in her fight to get justice to her father.

She had appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind, through a letter written in January, that he direct the CBI to complete the investigation within three to six months' time so that the culprits could be apprehended, arrested and chargesheeted.

She also denied any plans to enter into politics.

