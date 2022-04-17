New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid violence in Jahangirpuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North-west Delhi Hansraj Hans has appealed for peace.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood. There are some bad elements in every religion; they are responsible for such incidents," he told ANI.

He also hinted at the involvement of international powers in the violence.

"There could also be some international powers that might want to weaken India, as we are becoming stronger," he said.

The Delhi Police sub-inspector Medha Lal sustained bullet injuries that were allegedly fired from the C-Block side of the area during the violence at Jahangirpuri.

"Yesterday, a religious procession was taken out. When they reached a mosque, an argument started between two groups. Stone pelting followed but both groups were separated. Not much happened initially...," said Lal.

"The ones taking out the procession were taken to the G-block side and those around the mosque to the C-block side. Stone pelting started from the C-block side and bullets were fired from there too. Later, people came to the C-block side with swords. I also sustained a bullet injury and went to the hospital on PCR," he added.

Lal also mentioned that during the violence, people were present in thousands and a lot of police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

Five more people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. So far 14 persons have been detained, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police North-West Usha Rangnani.

Following the violence, heavy security was deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to enforce law and order, said official sources. (ANI)

