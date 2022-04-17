Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): After the ongoing loudspeaker row, Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reacted to the stone-pelting and violent incident in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital by saying that those responsible for the unfortunate situation should be dealt with an iron hand.

He emphasised that the matter should be responded to with a tit-for-tat method.

Also Read | Indian Students Evacuated From Ukraine, Parents Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar for Admission in Medical Institutes.

"I think that such things should be answered in a tit for tat, otherwise, those people will not understand," he said.

He also mentioned his plans for the upcoming months.

Also Read | Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 25 Translator Posts At sci.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"I will hold a public meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," he added.

Earlier, clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession. Later, Delhi Police registered a case and probe is on into the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)