Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 17 developmental projects worth Rs 42 crores at Palampur in Kangra district on Tuesday.

The CM also announced the upgradation of PHC Kandbadi to a CHC and a permanent bench of Additional District and Session Judge at Palampur.

While addressing a mammoth gathering at Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Ground at Palampur, the Chief Minister said that this year was a historic year for every Indian in general and every Himachali in particular as the nation is celebrating the 75th year of its independence and Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that every person of Himachal Pradesh has contributed to making Himachal Pradesh the most progressive State in the country where it stands today. He said that to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner, the State Government organized 75 events throughout the State to express its gratitude to every contributor of the State and also educate the younger generation regarding their contributions in making Himachal Pradesh one of the most developed States of the country.

Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh has also made immense progress in all spheres of development during these 75 years. He said that all the Chief Ministers from Dr Y S Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal have made their contributions to the development of the State. But the biggest credit of this unprecedented development in the State goes to the hardworking and honest people of the State, he added. He said that the literacy rate at the formation of the State was 4.8 per cent, whereas today the literacy rate has crossed the mark of 83 per cent. Similarly, there were only 228 km of roads in the State in 1948, which today has gone upto nearly 40,000 km, he added. He said that Rs. 60,000 crore PMGSY started by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved as a boon for the rural areas of the state as nearly 51 percent of roads were constructed under this scheme which has paved a way for a sound foundation of the development of the State."

He further said, "The present State Government had to face an uphill task of tackling the corona pandemic but kept the pace of development going. He said that during the corona pandemic the National leadership ensured that no one in the country was deprived of food, masks, sanitizers and other essentialities during the pandemic. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only motivated the scientists of the country to develop a vaccine against this virus but also successfully launched the biggest free vaccination campaign in the world. History would remember how a strong leadership during the pandemic successfully sailed out the country from the testing times of the pandemic."

Thakur also announced a permanent bench of Additional District and Session Judge (ADG) at Palampur. He said that incomplete work on the building of Government Senior Secondary School Ghad and Science Block of Government Senior Secondary School Kandbadi would be completed soon.He also congratulated former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who celebrated his 88th birthday only yesterday. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.30 crore upgradation of Lahla to Chachian via Hanglo road, Rs. 1.12 crore upgradation of Bagora to Bhagotla road, Rs. 61 lakh upgradation of Kaloond to Bhalehr road, Rs. 81 lakh upgradation of Dadh Uparia to Dadh Jhikla road, Rs. 3.91 crore upgradation of Neogal bridge to Latwala road, Rs. 1.51 crore upgradation of Ghar to Dattal road, Rs. 1.68 crore upgradation of Ghuggar to Nachhir road, Rs. 1.15 crore upgradation of Khilroo to Bharoon road, Rs. 1.64 crore upgradation of Patti to Rathan road, Rs. 4.22 crore upgradation of Palampur Lohna Langha road, Rs. 1.94 crore link road from Bandla to Surdi, Rs. 2.97 crore link road from Chandpur to Kandbari via Speru including Awa khad bridge and Rs. 7.79 crore Somkunj Circuit House at Palampur. He also performed opening ceremonies of Ayurvedic Health Centre Matehar (Banuri) and Development Block Office Palampur.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs.3.46 crore upgradation of Holta to Tanda Holta road to be done under PMGSY and Rs. 4.11 crore Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Nagar Van/Nature Park at Brindavan.Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar said that the Nation has witnessed unparalleled development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Prime Minister Modi has been adjudged as the best performing and most popular Prime Minister of the world, which was an honour for the whole country. He said that a leader from this small hilly State Jagat Prakash Nadda was heading the biggest political party of the world. He said that a young leader from the State Anurag Thakur was holding an important portfolio in the Modi Cabinet. He said that the State was also being headed by an honest, simple and dedicated Chief Minister in the form of Jai Ram Thakur. He also appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister in starting innovative schemes for the welfare of the people and the development of the State. He urged the people of the State to give their wholehearted support to the BJP Government so that pace of development must go uninterrupted in the country as well as the State.

Chairman H.P. State Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor welcomed the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister and other dignitaries. He thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental aspirations of the people of the Palampur constituency. He said that several developmental projects underway in the constituency were proof of the unparalleled development going on in the constituency. He also accused the Congress MLA from the area of taking credit for development undergoing in the State. He also accused the Congress leaders of threatening the employees of the State which shows their frustration of these leaders. He detailed various developmental projects being executed in the constituency, besides detailing a few developmental demands of the area.

MLA Ravinder Dhiman, Chairman Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman Employees Welfare Board Ghanshyam Sharma, former MLA Praveen Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr. Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Kangra Kushal Sharma were present at the occasion among others. (ANI)

