India News | Jai Ram Thakur Launches 'Panchvati Yojna' for Senior Citizens, to Develop 100 Parks in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched 'Panchvati Yojna' for senior citizens of rural areas of the state under which parks and gardens would be set up in every development block with necessary facilities under MNREGA Scheme of Rural Development Department.

He said that the main objective of this Yojna was to provide an opportunity for elderly people to spend their leisure time in entertainment and strolling in these parks and gardens.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandit, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

"Chief Minister said that these parks and gardens would be developed on minimum one bigha with the convergence of MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and 14th Finance Commission to enhance the life expectancy keeping in view the health requirements of the senior citizens," said a statement of the state government.

Ayurvedic and medicinal plants would be grown there besides providing recreational equipment, walking tracks and other basic amenities for elderly people, it said.

Also Read | Courts Reopen in Pune, Civic Buses Yet to Resume Services.

Thakur informed that during the current financial year as many as 100 such parks would be developed in different parts of the state.

He further said that the COVID-19 scenario has forced the policymakers to rethink and reformulate government policies and programmes with special focus on rural development

"90 per cent population of the state reside in rural areas, therefore, the focus of the government was on rural oriented policies, which had been ensuring the accelerated pace of development in these areas," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)