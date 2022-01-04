Jalaun (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A jail inmate brought to a local court here escaped from police custody with handcuffs after the hearing on Tuesday, police said.

The entire area has been cordoned off and the search is on to nab him, police said.

Six policemen, including an inspector had brought five prisoners to the court of Junior Division Civil Munsif Court, Kalpi, from the jail in the prison vehicle for hearing, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

As after completion of the court hearing the inmates were being made to sit in the jail vehicle, when one of the prisoners Bhupendra Yadav said he wanted to urinate and just as he was getting down, he gave a jerk to the policeman holding him and fled, the ASP said.

On information, additional police force reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area and a hunt was launched to nab him, the ASP added.

The escaped jail inmate Yadav, resident of Mohalla Rawtan Kotwali of Jalaun, was arrested for theft, police added.

