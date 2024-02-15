Pune, Feb 15 (PTI) A jailer was assaulted allegedly by some inmates of the Yerwada central prison in Pune on Thursday morning, an official said.

Jailer Sherkhan Pathan sustained injuries on his face and fractured his wrist in the attack, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Man Enters Lion's Enclosure at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, Mauled to Death (See Pics and Videos).

"When Pathan was on duty in the jail's Circle I area, he was assaulted by inmates Prakash Renuse, Vickey Kamble and 10 others. A case has been registered and probe is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)