Ambedkarnagar (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Police have booked the jailor and warders of the Ambedkarnagar district prison here in connection with the death of a 40-year-old undertrial inmate, officials said on Thursday.
The inmate, Ramsagar, was lodged in the prison in connection with a robbery and attempt to murder case since July 5. He died inside the jail on August 1. His post-mortem report confirmed that Ramsagar died of head injuries, they said.
Ramsagar's wife alleged that he was killed after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.
Superintendent of Police, Ambedkarnagar, Ajit Sinha confirmed the development and stated that based on the complaint of the prisoner's wife, a case of murder was registered against the jailor and warders on Wednesday.
"A probe is underway," he said.
