New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday visited the Singhu border, a site of the ongoing farmers' agitation, and said the AAP is available to serve the agriculturists at all times.

"The farmers are the backbone of our nation. If standing with the farmers is politics, then everyone should be involved in this revolution," he said.

"Instructions have been issued to make more arrangements for fire and water proof tents," Jain was quoted as saying in a statement.

It said Jain visited the Singhu border which is witnessing the ongoing farmers' agitation in solidarity with the protesters and also to review the amenities made available for them by Delhi government during their peaceful revolution.

He said health camps, ambulances, water supply are being provided to the farmers.

The minister also alleged that the Punjab chief minister and BJP were "working in unison to harass the farmers", and that if they wanted, a solution could have been devised at the earliest.

“We have set up health camp, ambulances, 24-hour water supply. Delhi government is providing full support to the farmers. I want to say that the farmers are the backbone of the nation and they have been forced to travel for kilometres," he said.

"Capt Amarinder Singh came to Delhi, met with Union minister Amit Shah and went back. He did not come to meet the farmers who are protesting in Delhi's cold. Capt Singh staged an act to nullify the bills, when in reality, he didn't at all," Jain alleged.

On the amenities provided by the Delhi government, Jain said, "We have provided for more than 300 toilets, 40 tanks of water, and ambulances and health teams are also available. The only problem we are facing is that toilets across the barricades are not seeing water supply since yesterday,".

He said he will appeal to the police to allow provision of water in the toilets, adding that instructions have been issued to make arrangements for providing fire and water proof tents.

