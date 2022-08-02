Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate after giving her some intoxicating drink in the Jagatpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, lodged a complaint against her classmate Dheeraj Sharma (22), Kho Nagorian SHO Manohar Lal said.

He said according to the complaint, the girl, who lived as a paying guest near Jaipur National University here, was raped by her classmate on Monday evening.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 376. Police said the girl's medical examination was done after recording her statement.

