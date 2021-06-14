New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Jaipur airport has handled the transportation of 20.59 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines between May 1 and June 9, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

Moreover, a total of nine oxygen tankers were transported from the Jaipur airport to the Jamnagar airport by the Indian Air Force between April 26 and May 16.

India was severely hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection and several states were complaining about an oxygen shortage in April-May.

The Centre-run AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports in the country, including the one in Jaipur.

"A total of 683 boxes (20.59 MT) of Covid vaccines, 527 boxes (8.24 MT) of oxygen concentrators, 42 boxes (475 kg) of oximeters, 30 boxes (542 kg) of COVID-19 detection kits, eight boxes (224 kg) of vaccination kits and 85 boxes (612 kg) of black fungus medicines have been transported through various airlines from May 1 till June 9 through the Jaipur airport," a statement issued by the AAI noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)