Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A decomposed body of a middle-aged woman was found in a dirty drain in Jaipur's Kalvad police station area on Friday.

Police said the body was found in the drain near Vivek College. The body was is three to four days old.

Police said the body was shifted to a mortuary of Sawaiman Singh Hospital for a post-mortem and identification.

