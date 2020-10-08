Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train will resume its operations from October 10, a North Western Railway spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the train will depart from Jaipur at 6 am daily and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla railway station at 10.30 am.

Similarly, it will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 5.35 pm and reach Jaipur at 10.05 pm, he added.

The train operations were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown in March.

