India News | Jaipur Developer Moves SC over Alleged Commercial Use of Residential Land, Seeks Directions to Civic Authorities

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A Jaipur-based private real estate firm has approached the Supreme Court alleging unauthorised commercial activities on land designated for residential use in Jaipur and seeking directions to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Greater) to examine the issue and take action in accordance with law.

The application has been filed in the pending matter of Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu & Ors., in which the Supreme Court, in March this year, directed municipal bodies across all state capitals to identify residential areas allegedly being used for commercial purposes and submit compliance reports.

Also Read | MTAR Technologies Stock Update: Shares Jump Over 3% on Strong Orders.

Through its application, the Rajdarbar Pinkcity Developments Pvt. Ltd. seeks to bring its dispute within the scope of the Supreme Court's ongoing examination of alleged unauthorised commercialisation of residential areas.

According to the application, the company claims to hold exclusive development rights over certain land situated in Village Chimanpura, Bhankrota, Jaipur district. It has alleged that several commercial establishments, including furniture outlets, boutiques, salons, eateries and garment stores, are operating on the land in violation of its approved residential land-use designation.

Also Read | Anita Bishnoi Critical After Poison Consumption; Family Blames Online Harassment by Trolls and Rival Influencers (Watch Video).

The company has stated that the land was earmarked for the development of a private residential township under Rajasthan's Township Scheme and that its development rights were recognised through orders passed by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) in 2005.

In its pleadings, the developer has alleged that despite multiple representations to authorities, proceedings before the JDA Appellate Tribunal, and an order of the Rajasthan High Court directing consideration of its grievances, effective action has not been taken against the constructions and commercial activities that it claims are unauthorised.

The application states that the company approached the JDA Appellate Tribunal in January 2025 seeking action against alleged unauthorised structures. In May 2025, the Tribunal reportedly directed an inspection of the site and appropriate legal action if any illegal construction was found. Thereafter, the company submitted representations to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Greater) and subsequently approached the Rajasthan High Court.

According to the developer, the Rajasthan High Court, on February 4, 2026, directed the concerned civic authorities to decide its representation by a reasoned order within two months. The company has alleged that no decision was communicated within the stipulated period and has stated that it is considering further legal remedies.

Along with an impleadment application seeking to be heard in the Supreme Court proceedings, the company has also filed a separate application seeking directions to Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Greater) to include the disputed land in the affidavit to be filed pursuant to the Supreme Court's order dated March 25, 2026.

The developer has requested the Supreme Court to direct the civic authorities to investigate the alleged unauthorised constructions, disclose the current status of the land, and take action in accordance with law if any unauthorised commercial activity is found. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)