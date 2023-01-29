Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti -- makers of the famous Jaipur Foot -- has started an artificial limb fitment camp in Beirut, Lebanon.

The camp is sponsored by the Union Ministry of External Affairs under the 'India for Humanity' programme.

"The Jaipur Foot artificial limb fitment camp was inaugurated at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Beirut, on India's 74th Republic Day (Thursday)," the organisation said in a release on Sunday.

Representatives from the Foreign Affairs and Public Health ministries and the Lebanese Armed Forces as well as Rafik Hariri University Hospital Chairman Dr Jihad Saadeh were present on the occasion.

DR Mehta, founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, said over 10,000 people with disabilities in over 40 countries in Asia, Africa and the Pacific Islands had been rehabilitated under the 'India for Humanity' programme, launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2018.

The Samiti conducted four similar camps in the country between 2006 and 2008 with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. During these camps, 381 limbs were fitted, according to the release.

