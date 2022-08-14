Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the homes of three freedom fighters and honoured them on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.

Gehlot visited the house of freedom fighter Ramu Saini in Dadudayal Nagar in Mansarovar. The two of them lit a lamp in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, paid floral tributes to him and hoisted the national flag.

Next, the chief minister visited Umrao Singh's residence in Ganesh Nagar and hoisted a flag at his residence.

Gehlot also visited Subhadra Kumar Patni in the C-Scheme area.

The chief minister said the contribution of these freedom fighters in India's struggle for independence can never be forgotten.

"They participated in the freedom struggle in their young days and fought for freedom. It is because of them that we are breathing the air of freedom today," Gehlot said.

"It is our duty to pay respect to the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom struggle by visiting their homes," he said.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Jaipur Collector Prakash Rajpurohit, among others, accompanied Gehlot on his visits.

