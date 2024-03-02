Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with officials of Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) Limited regarding the new phase of the metro and gave instructions to make a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro extension from Sitapura to Ambabadi and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Chief Minister Sharma held a meeting with the officials of JMRC at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

CM Sharma highlighted the government's dedication to providing seamless transportation for Jaipur residents, designating the development of Jaipur Metro as a model metro system nationwide and stated, "Providing easy transportation facilities to the people of Jaipur is the priority of the state government. Keeping this in mind, Jaipur Metro should be developed as a model metro across the country. In this project, expenses and costs should be properly assessed so that, along with proper utilisation of financial resources, better transportation facilities can also be provided to the common people."

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged the prompt laying of the foundation stone for Phase 1-D of Jaipur Metro, connecting Mansarovar to the Ajmer Road intersection on the 200-foot bypass, a project included in the 100-day action plan.

Furthermore, Sharma directed officials to incorporate major crowded areas of the city into the Jaipur Metro's connectivity and to consider future expansion possibilities.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister) Shikhar Agarwal, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister) Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) T. Ravikant and senior officials of JMRC. (ANI)

