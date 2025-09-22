Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 22 (ANI): Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage has issued an order to ban the sale of meat in the open during Navratri, Mayor Kusum Yadav said on Monday.

Kusum Yadav said that the decision has been made to ensure Hindu sentiments are not hurt.

Also Read | Rat on Board! Kanpur-Delhi IndiGo Flight Gets Delayed by Over 2 Hours After Rodent Spotted Running Inside Crew Member’s Cabin at Chakeri Airport.

She told ANI, "Nav Durga is worshipped during Navratri. To ensure that Hindu sentiments are not hurt, Nagar Nigam has issued an order that the illegal sale of meat, sale of meat in the open, should be shut down during Navratri."

Further, she cited health concerns to justify the meat ban.

Also Read | Balasore Shocker: Man Travels 175 Km From Cuttack To Reconcile With Estranged Wife, Instead Slits Her Throat in Broad Daylight in Odisha; Arrested.

"The sale of meat in the open is harmful to health, too. Flies and dust settle on it. So, playing with people's lives is wrong," JMC Heritage Mayor said.

While in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan on Monday said that the demand to close non-veg shops during Navratri is a clear "bid to polarise and fool people" along religious lines.

The SP leader mentioned that the "country belongs to everyone" and no one should have the right to restrict people's food choices.

"This country belongs to everyone...Not just Muslims but even Christians and Sikhs consume non-veg. How can you stop anyone from consuming it during Navratri or Kanwar Yatra? Who are you to do that? Do Hindus not consume non-veg during Navratri and Kanwar Yatra?" the SP leader told ANI here.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asking that meat not be sold in the national capital for the next nine days.

"This is the country of the Sanatanis, and now Western civilisation will have to understand that our faith deserves respect too. Companies like McDonald's, KFC, Domino's, and Burger King have contacted us. It's not that they're against our culture, but they need to understand our faith. I have already discussed this with everyone, including the government and the organisation. Meat will not be sold in Delhi for nine days," the BJP MLA said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)