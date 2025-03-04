Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): Rajasthan police have arrested Abhay Singh, also known as IIT Baba, for possession of 'ganja' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, the latter was released later on bail.

According to SHO Rajendra Godara of Shiprapath Police Station, the police received information that Baba Abhay Singh was staying at a hotel and may have been contemplating suicide. Upon reaching the location, Singh admitted to consuming 'ganja' and having it in his possession.

"We received this information that he (Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide. When we reached there, he said that I consume 'ganja', I still have it in my possession, and I might have said something when I was unconscious. Possession of 'ganja' is a crime under the NDPS Act. So, we arrested him... Due to the small quantity, we have interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. His followers informed the police that he was going to commit suicide as he had posted something on social media pages," SHO Godara said.

"If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation," he added.

Speaking to the media, IIT Baba said that it was his birthday and he just wanted to be happy.

"I have nothing to say about it as of now. It's my birthday, and I want to be happy today," he said.

Abhay Singh rose to fame as "IIT Baba" at the recently concluded Mahakumbh. He claimed that he got graduated from IIT Bombay in aerospace engineering.

Speaking to ANI in January, Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba spoke about his transition to the path of 'Bhakti' and said, "I was born in Haryana's Jhajjar. I did my schooling there then I started preparing for JE, after which I went to IIT Mumbai for Aerospace Engineering. Life took different turns, changed my path from engineering to arts and kept changing my paths until I came to the 'final truth,' that's how I would like to describe it."

"I realised that my life took a lot of turns during my time there in aerospace engineering. There was a point where I started searching for a 'meaning to life' and finally then I found something which is destiny. If you read the lives of many people, you will find that there is no choice, you dont choose bhakti, there is just a rujhaan, a connection to all this," said the baba. (ANI)

