Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Jaipur Police have arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that one of the accused, Ramveer (23), a resident of Sureti Pilaniyan in Sattanali district of Haryana's Mahendragarh, was among the conspirators of the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. He was arrested on Saturday (December 9).

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, in an indiscriminate firing at his residence in Shyam Nagar and arrangements were facilitated for Nitin Fauji by the accused Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, said the Jaipur Police Commissioner in an official statement.

Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said, "Accused Ramveer is a close friend of shooter Nitin Fauji. Ramveer and Nitin Fauji lived in neighbouring villages and both studied together in class 12th in a school in Mahendragarh. After passing 12th, Nitin Fauji joined the army in the year 2019-20. Whereas Ramveer has studied B.Sc. from Wilfred College, Mansarovar Jaipur in the year 2017 to 2020 and M.Sc. (Mathematics) from Vivek PG College, Kalwad Road, Jaipur in the year 2021 to 2023. Ramveer went to the village after giving the final paper of his MSc in April 2023. Nitin had come on military leave."

He further said that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired on the police of Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and absconded. During this period, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19.

Bishnoi further said, "Ramveer arranged a hotel for Nitin Fauji in Jaipur and after the incident took Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore on a motorcycle from Ajmer Road and escorted them in a Rajasthan Roadways bus from Nagaur depot ahead of Bagru toll plaza. Accused Ramveer has been arrested from his house after interrogation."

Ramsingh Shekhawat Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Shyam Sundar Singh ACP Sodala, Chandra Prakash Police Station incharge Cyber Crime, Arvind Charan PN Police Station incharge Shyam Nagar, Rakesh Jhajharian (Constable) Cyber Cell Commissionerate and the team are investigating the accused Ramveer Singh and other suspected accused.

Earlier, Rajasthan Police on Wednesday identified two shooters who they said were involved in the killing. The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana.

The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed.

On Wednesday, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder in Jaipur. (ANI)

