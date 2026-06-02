India News | Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi of Silence on Israel Action in Lebanon Amid US-Iran Talks

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday raised sharp questions alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, linking it to escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon and parallel US-Iran diplomatic negotiations aimed at de-escalation.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said negotiations between the US and Iran to end the West Asia conflict could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease global oil prices, which would be significant for India.

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"Negotiations continue between the US and Iran to bring a halt to the war in West Asia. The immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and a downward pressure in oil prices--both of which India has a tremendous stake in," he wrote.

However, he added that the diplomatic process remains stalled amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

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"But the negotiations have not been clinched, primarily because of Israel's continuing military operations in Lebanon which have seen unprecedented incursions," Ramesh said.

Citing reported tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he added, "President Trump himself has expressed extreme frustration and anger with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in expletive-filled language."

Ramesh further noted that several countries have criticised Israel's military actions in Lebanon, while pointing out PM Modi's silence on the same.

"Many other countries have been condemning Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Not surprisingly the one head of government who has kept completely silent while Israel goes ahead with devastating Lebanon and sabotaging the US-Iran agreement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

In a politically charged remark, the Congress leader added, "Does the so-called fatherland mean much more to him than his actual motherland?"

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, where ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon have escalated regional instability.

US PresidentTrump lashed out at Israeli PM Netanyahu during a heated telephone conversation on Monday, holding the Israeli leader responsible for generating global animosity towards his nation, Axios reported.

The confrontation was triggered after Iran issued a warning earlier that day, threatening to halt diplomatic engagements with Washington over ongoing military actions in Lebanon. This prompted an aggressive intervention from the US President, who at one point yelled at Netanyahu, "What the f*** are you doing?"

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah's strikes on Israel.

The report noted that the US President strongly objected to the destruction of entire buildings to target an individual Hezbollah commander, whilst also taking issue with Tel Aviv's escalating threats against Beirut.

Another source privy to the discussion summarised part of Trump's comments as "everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," Axios reported.

Following the volatile exchange, Netanyahu's office released a statement asserting that Israel's position "remains the same".

However, a US official told Axios that Trump had actually "steamrolled" the Israeli Prime Minister during the call. Axios quoted the official as saying, "Bibi said, 'OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of.'"

An additional administration official remarked that the interaction stood out as one of Trump's worst calls with Netanyahu since the commencement of his second presidential term.

In the wake of the diplomatic showdown, Trump took to social media to outline the immediate fallout of his intervention.In a post on Truth Social, the US President announced that Netanyahu had "turned his Troops around" after he explicitly asked the Israeli leader "not to go into a major raid of Beirut".

Demonstrating his intent to keep the broader Middle East diplomatic track alive despite the friction, Trump wrote in a subsequent post that talks were continuing "at a rapid pace" with Iran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)