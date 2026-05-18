India News | Jairam Ramesh Moves Privilege Notice Against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over Remarks on Parliament Panel

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said he has moved a notice of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that his remarks on a parliamentary standing committee amounted to lowering the dignity of Parliament and its committees.

In a post on X, Ramesh said he had submitted a notice under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

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"I have given notice of a question of privilege under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States against the Union Minister of Education for having lowered the dignity of Parliament and Parliamentary Committees," Ramesh wrote.

He further alleged that the remarks were made while the Minister was "presiding over the rot in the Education Ministry that is destroying the future of lakhs of youth across the country."

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https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2056280997734551718

The privilege notice pertains to comments made by Pradhan during a press interaction on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, when he was asked about the Ministry's response to recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

According to the notice, Pradhan had said, "I will not comment on Parliament Standing Committee red flags. I will speak about the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE)/Radhakrishnan Committee. The Parliament Standing Committee has members from the opposition. They write things in a certain manner, you also know that. Hence, I won't speak on the standing committee."

Ramesh termed the remarks "outrageous" and "highly derogatory", saying they undermined parliamentary institutions.

He argued that parliamentary committees are an extension of Parliament and are often referred to as a "mini-Parliament", adding that executive accountability to the legislature is a "fundamental tenet of India's democratic polity."

The Congress leader further said the comments "clearly indicate and reveal his contempt for the Parliament, parliamentary committees, members of the parliamentary committee that are drawn from all political parties and India's constitutional democracy itself."

Ramesh also alleged that the remarks "deliberately lowered the stature and prestige of the institution of the Standing Committee" and amounted to imputing "dishonourable motives" to members of parliamentary panels.

Calling it a "grave breach of privilege and contempt of the House", he urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to initiate proceedings against the Union Minister, stating that the Standing Committee on Education is one of the eight standing committees of the Rajya Sabha and holds significant institutional authority.

The notice has been addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan for consideration.

The development comes amid heightened political controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

The re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 is scheduled for June 21. The Union Education Minister has also announced that the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)

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