Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday met the family of deceased Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) General Manager Vimal Negi and demanded a CBI investigation into the "highly suspicious" case.

Thakur expressed concern over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Himachal Pradesh and urged the government to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

"...This case is highly suspicious. If the family demands a CBI investigation, the government must act accordingly. Until the inquiry is completed, all responsible officials should be removed from their positions to ensure impartiality. The deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh is deeply concerning, and such incidents only highlight the government's inefficiency...The government must conduct a thorough probe and take strict action against those responsible for this tragic incident...," Thakur told reporters.

The sudden and controversial death of Vimal Negi has raised serious concerns among engineers and employees of the corporation.

Following the incident, representatives of the Power Corporation and the State Engineers' Association met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, demanding a high-level inquiry and immediate action against the management.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Lokesh Thakur, convener of the Joint Action Front and president of the State Engineers' Association, said they had sought a thorough probe into the matter.

"Our primary demand was for a high-level inquiry into the death of Engineer Vimal Negi. He was a senior official, and the investigation must be conducted by the highest-ranking officials," said Thakur.

He added that the Chief Minister had assured them of a fair investigation.

"The Chief Minister has assured us that a fair investigation will take place, and top officials will handle it. For now, we are satisfied with his assurance," he added.

The engineers also demanded the immediate suspension of HPPCL's management to ensure an unbiased inquiry.

"We want the current management to be suspended immediately so that there is no scope for evidence tampering. Employees are working under immense pressure, and this needs to be addressed," Lokesh Thakur said.

He highlighted that HPPCL projects have long been plagued by excessive workloads, with employees forced to work late into the night without any justified reason. "We have found that employees were made to sit until 2 AM, despite no productive outcome from the work. In some cases, employees had to wait for hours in the parking lot due to a lack of transportation facilities," he added.

Thakur also pointed out that protests had taken place in the past against HPPCL's management, particularly against the head of the corporation.

"It is no secret that multiple movements have taken place against the HPPCL head. There have also been 'letter bomb' incidents exposing issues within the corporation. Everything is in the open; nothing is hidden anymore," he said.

The shocking death of Vimal Negi has intensified concerns about the working conditions within HPPCL. Employees fear that workplace pressure and an unhealthy work environment could be key factors behind the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the engineers' association remains firm in its demands for justice and reforms within the corporation. (ANI)

