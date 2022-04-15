Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's chief minister Jairam Thakur on Friday greeted citizens of the state on the occasion of 'Himachal Diwas'.

Speaking on the occasion here, Jairam Thakur said, "Today's day is very special for all the people of Himachal. "Himachal Diwas" function has been organised today at Chamba. I greet you all on the occasion."

"The people of Himachal will now get free electricity up to 125 units. This will benefit 11.50 lakh families. Earlier, up to 60 units of free domestic electricity were being provided," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke for the welfare of people living in rural areas.

"In rural areas, consumers will not have to pay water bills. Women will get 50 per cent discount on bus travel," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day saying the state has converted challenges into opportunities.

He also reiterated the commitment to take the nectar of development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (ANI)

