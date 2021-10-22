New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific with UK Chief of the Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter.

Carter, who is on an India visit, met Jaishankar here.

Also Read | Honor X30 Max & Honor X30i Launching on October 25, 2021.

"Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)