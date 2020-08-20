New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed his wishes to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and the government and people of Hungary on the occasion of the National Day.

Jaishankar said he looks forward to further strengthening the close bilateral ties.

"On the National Day of #Hungary convey my greetings and best wishes to FM Péter Szijjártó and the government and people of Hungary. Look forward to further strengthening our close ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

