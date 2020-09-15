New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of El Salvador and Guatemala on their Independence Day and Costa Rica on their National Day.

Jaishankar, in a series of tweets, wished the countries and said he looks forward to enhancing relations with them.

"Greetings to FM Rodolfo Solano @CRcancilleria and the Government and people of Costa Rica on their National Day. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our cooperation," he tweeted.

The external affairs minister also extended his greetings to the people of El Salvador and Guatemala on their Independence Day.

"Congratulate FM @CancillerAleHT and the Government and people of El Salvador as they celebrate their Independence Day. Confident that our ties will continue to deepen," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Convey my best wishes to FM @PedroBroloGT and the Government and people of Guatemala on 199 years of their Independence. Will continue to work on enhancing our relations," he said in another tweet.

