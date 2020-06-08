India News | Jaishankar, UAE FM Decide to Further Strengthen Ties in Post-COVID Era

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reviewed the gamut of ties with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and decided to further strengthen it in the post-COVID-19 era.

Jaishankar said the two leaders decided to work together to raise the quality of ties further.

"A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

