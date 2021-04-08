Ghaziabad, Apr 8 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Jal Nigam here was caught taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh, a Vigilance official said on Thursday.

A complaint against Vikram Singh was lodged by contractor Satish Kumar, who had taken a contract of desilting the pipeline that supplies water from Murad Nagar to Delhi.

According to Vigilance Inspector Ashok Shishodia, the official was demanding a commission of Rs 21 lakh from the contractor after he was assigned a Rs 3.6 crore contract for the desilting work.

Contractor Satish Kumar, a native of Meerut, had made a complaint in this regard to the SP (Vigilance), Meerut zone.

A team was deployed to lay a trap to arrest Vikram Singh.

